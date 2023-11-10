North West Tells It Like It Is -- No Matter How Much Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Hear It!

North West always keeps it real — and her momma Kim Kardashian is getting sick of it! LOLz!

In Thursday’s The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder was in the middle of a glam session when her 10-year-old daughter came strolling into the room looking for lip gloss while wearing sunglasses and an Aaliyah t-shirt. Taken aback by her ‘fit, Kim said:

“Did you just step out of the ’90s? How old are you? Oh my God, you look like a teenager.”

Well, it turns out she has the sass of a teen, too!

Speaking with literally no filter, Kanye West‘s firstborn matter-of-factly informed the model she was the one with teen problems, saying:

“You need a pimple patch, Mom.”

The reality star then exclaimed:

“I need a pimple patch? Uh, rude!”

Turning to the camera, the mother of four elaborated:

“I’ve been used to this kind of honesty my whole life. Sometimes, I just want people to lie to me and be nice.”

Hah! Well, at least North’s looking out for her! And this is a lot better than the kiddo spilling all her secrets. Just saying! Plus, after Kim totally (teasingly) called out North for the way she was eating a raw onion in a previous episode, this kind of candidness just seems normal for these two!

Watch the clip for yourself

