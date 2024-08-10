Norway's Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Arrested, Allegedly Attacked A Woman!

The Norwegian Royal Family is dealing with some serious legal trouble right now!

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son was reportedly arrested Monday in Oslo after some disturbing allegations. Marius Borg Høiby is the 27-year-old son of the Crown Princess from before her current marriage to Crown Prince Haakon. He has no royal title, but he’s still part of the royal family — and this domestic violence arrest is a black mark on their crest.

On August 4, according to Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, Marius was involved in an incident with an unnamed woman in her twenties. Reportedly, he “attacked her psychologically and physically” so severely that she had to go to the hospital. She was treated there for a concussion. Awful…

Marius was held for 30 hours before police eventually released him. Law enforcement confirmed to the foreign news source “a person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody” — which was revealed to be the Crown Princess’ son.

Mette-Marit was due to attend the Olympics this week, but Haakon was spotted flying solo in France. Many believe her son’s arrest made her postpone her trip, but her website says she’d still like to attend — she’s just going to be arriving later than expected. Meanwhile, Marius isn’t in line for the throne and is known to lead a very private life, according to the family’s 2017 announcement that he would not be taking on a public role. Although, when an arrest happens, it’s still hard to keep that kind of thing out of the public eye…

At the moment, not much more information is available on the incident, but we’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop. Our hearts go out to the alleged victim, we wish her a speedy recovery.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

