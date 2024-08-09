Justin Baldoni Was 'Borderline Abusive' Toward Blake Lively On It Ends With Us Set, Say Insiders!

Well, this is a dark plot twist.

Fans have been scrambling to figure out why there is an apparent rift between the It Ends With Us cast — namely the fact that everyone seems to be shunning star, producer, and director Justin Baldoni.

So far, sources have been blaming Blake Lively and her powerhouse husband Ryan Reynolds for supposedly being too controlling behind the scenes. Blake reportedly made her own version of the film, which didn’t rate as well among viewers, but she still wanted it to be released. She allegedly threatened to walk away from the project at one point when Sony was trying to push back at her creative suggestions, causing them to eventually give in. Justin was said to be pissed by the drama, creating a big feud. Not great.

Yet that doesn’t totally account for why pretty much everyone else — including the book’s author Colleen Hoover — unfollowed him on Instagram ahead of the NYC premiere. Or why cast members were avoiding speaking about him during the press run. Or why nobody was doing any promo with him, either.

That’s where this very different and very harrowing — if true — side of the story comes in. According to DailyMail.com sources on Friday, it was actually Justin who caused problems by becoming “abusive” on set just like his character. YIKES.

Here’s the deal. These new insiders are claiming that Justin and Blake really didn’t see eye-to-eye when filming scenes related to their characters’ abusive relationship. If you don’t know, the Gossip Girl alum plays a florist who gets into a romance with Justin’s character, a charming neurosurgeon who quickly displays a dark side. It’s a sensitive subject that has to be handled with care. And that’s supposedly where things went wrong.

A source told the outlet that Justin was allegedly “dismissive” to Blake’s “input” and only focused on “what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint,” explaining:

“During scenes depicting abuse, Justin failed to consider Blake’s character’s perspective, instead focusing solely on what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint.”

They continued:

“His approach was very chauvinistic, creating a tense atmosphere on set.”

They even claimed he was “borderline abusive” and “almost became the character.” WTF. Such a disturbing allegation considering what his character gets up to. Jeez. Elaborating on this, the confidant dished:

“Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.”

They added:

“Directing a film so serious and so important about domestic abuse without allowing the women to be included in this process is disturbing.”

The Jane the Virgin alum supposedly “failed to recognize” Blake and Colleen’s roles as a fellow producer and writer (though Hoover didn’t write the screenplay, FWIW). Justin supposedly took it “very personally” when the women asked for script rewrites, but a source pointed out:

“Without Colleen’s book, none of this would have been possible. […] Parts of the film were rewritten under the instruction of Colleen — they had to be. He took their script decisions very personally, even though they weren’t intended that way.”

We’ve also heard from Blake herself that her hubby helped write part of the script (and was supposedly super involved in the BTS details). So, maybe that’s what really rubbed the filmmaker the wrong way?? Hmm.

Things allegedly escalated when the Five Feet Apart director felt “ganged up on” by the other women on the set, the source went on:

“His behavior extended beyond the main players. Once he felt ganged up on, he became even less empathetic.”

Now, if you’re anything like us, you’ve gotta be confused AF. Because, so far, it’s actually seemed like Justin was the only one really staying focused on highlighting the importing DV aspects of the film. In fact, he’s also praised both Blake and Colleen for their work.

Earlier this week, he appeared on CBS Mornings where he admitted that he came into the film “as a man” with “his own biases” which made him “afraid to direct this movie, let alone act in it.” He urged:

“I wanted to make sure this film always had a female gaze and I was never putting myself into it.”

So, very different. But Daily Mail‘s source is now claiming this is all an act to save face, they argued:

“Now, he’s speaking praises, likely out of fear that they’ll call him out. He knows it’s coming and might try to blame his actions on being a method actor.”

Wow. Justin’s been such an advocate for domestic violence victims throughout this press tour — his passion for helping abuse victims has seemed so genuine. Is this really all just an act?? It’s hard to know what to think at this point!

FWIW, fans have been pointing out the very stark differences between Justin’s solo press run and Blake’s. The Clouds director has been having very serious convos about abuse and the subject matter of the film. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift‘s bestie has been promoting her new hair line Blake Brown, hosting a flower pop-up party, and doing silly little videos with her cast for socials (as seen below).

Sure, it all has been generating attention for the film. And it’s customary to utilize all kinds of marketing tactics, too. But considering the heavy subject matter, shouldn’t she also be chatting about the DV storyline? It feels a little tone-deaf!

We mean, if she had such strong opinions about the abuse scenes when filming, it’s kinda a shame she’s not highlighting the core of the film in her promo, too — you know, by using this moment to advocate for important organizations or helping victims in someway instead of randomly playing Pictionary with one of her love interests and doubling down on the flower shop vibes. Just saying.

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? What do you think is the truth of this feud?? Sound OFF (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

