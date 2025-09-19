Obama Calls Out Trump Admin For Flipping On Cancel Culture: 'Taken It To A New And Dangerous Level'

Here we go!

President Barack Obama is calling out MAGA for not only flipping their stance on cancel culture, but putting the weight of the government behind it.

On Thursday he wrote on X (Twitter):

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.”

This comes after Donald Trump‘s FCC chairman Brendan Carr pressured ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live after Jimmy Kimmel made comments about the right wing response to Charlie Kirk‘s death. Kimmel never celebrated or glorified the conservative influencer’s murder. In fact, he strongly condemned it and sent sincere condolences to the podcaster’s wife and children. The day of the tragedy, he wrote on Instagram:

For as long as most can remember, social media users on the right have often said it’s not appropriate to bring up politics so soon after tragedy (“now is not the time for politics”), to not make it a blame game, etc. As you can see in the tweet above, Jimmy Kimmel was doing everything right by their standards. The next day he said on air:

“Like the rest of the country we are trying to wrap our heads around the senseless murder of popular podcaster and conservative activist Charlie Kirk yesterday. His death has amplified our anger, our differences. I’ve seen a lot of extraordinarily vile responses to this from both sides of political spectrum. Some people are cheering this, which is something I won’t ever understand.”

This week, though, the 57-year-old comedian made more comments on his late night show. Commenting on MAGA’s response to the assassination of Kirk, he said Republicans were spending too much time trying to exploit it:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Carr claims Kimmel was engaging in a “concerted effort to try to lie to the American people” by trying to “play into a narrative that this was somehow a MAGA- or Republican-motivated person.” But that accusation has been debated. MeidasTouch host Brett Meiselas argued on X:

“I’ve listened to this clip and read the transcript several times, along with MAGA’s interpretation of it. And honestly, their spin just feels wrong. Kimmel wasn’t saying the shooter was MAGA. What he was pointing out is that MAGA’s first instinct wasn’t to seek truth or justice—it was to immediately cast blame and point fingers at everyone else. That’s not an attack, it’s a statement of fact.”

Now that Kimmel has been suspended, Trump says NBC should fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers next. Soon after news broke of ABC submitting to the FCC pressure, the former reality TV show host wrote on Truth Social:

“That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Now, did he offer any specific reason as to why they should go? No. Have they made jokes about his presidency before? Like most late night comedians do about any POTUS, yes.

And they’re not alone! On Thursday, the FCC talked about looking into The View too, saying:

“I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View [and others] that you still have qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equality opportunity regime that Congress has put into place.”

Also of note this week? Trump telling reporters:

“When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that. I think maybe their license should be taken away.”

Yeah. Listen for yourself:

Trump: “When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.” We CANNOT normalize this. HE IS NOT GOING TO STOP. pic.twitter.com/OTAylLXUYo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2025

We’ve come a long way since his inauguration in January. Btw, this is what he said about free speech and government censorship back then:

President Trump, Jan 20: “I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents.” pic.twitter.com/S990o9Mcsy — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 18, 2025

So what do YOU think? Do you agree with Obama that it’s hypocritical for the right to be so zealous about cancel culture now after years of being against it? And that it’s extremely dangerous for the government to endorse it at the level this administration is doing? Or do you disagree? And if so, why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Avalon/Instar/WENN.]