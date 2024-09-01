Former Dawson's Creek Actor Obi Ndefo Dead At 51: 'He's Finally At Peace'

Longtime television actor and former Dawson’s Creek star Obi Ndefo has died. He was just 51 years old.

According to a Facebook post made by Obi’s sister Nkem Ndefo, the veteran screen actor died at some point recently. Per People and others, though the original reveal made by Nkem popped up on her Facebook account on Saturday, it is not exactly clear when Obi died. It is also unclear under what circumstances his death came, though Nkem’s commentary about the tragic passing suggests a very unexpected and unsettling situation.

In her post, which you can view HERE, she wrote:

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother … and knowing he’s finally at peace”

So, so awful. Especially the “finally at peace” remark. Along with the message, she shared a selfie of the two of them smiling and hanging out close to each other while outside in the sun.

Ndefo was a graduate of Yale University‘s drama school, and went on to act in several television shows including The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, Stargate SG-1, and The Jamie Foxx Show. As we noted up top, he is best known for his role as Bodie on Dawson’s Creek.

He was also involved in an awful incident more than four years ago where he was hit by a vehicle while putting groceries into his car in a parking lot of a supermarket in Los Angeles. In that terrible accident, one of his legs was sheared off completely, and the other one was left so severely injured that doctors had no choice but to amputate it. You can see more about that incident, and Ndefo’s life afterwards, in this Los Angeles Times video from 2019 (below):

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ndefo’s family, friends, and loved ones during this terrible time.

