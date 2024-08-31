Devastating New Turn In Death Of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau & His Brother -- Matthew Gaudreau's Widow Is Pregnant

There is a heartbreaking new development in the death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

As we previously reported, Matthew and Johnny, who played professional hockey for the Columbus Blue Jackets, were riding their bikes on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. While they were on County Route 551 North just after 8:00 p.m., New Jersey State Police said a driver, Sean M. Higgins, attempted to pass two “slower-moving” vehicles — and then hit the brothers. They were both sadly killed in the accident. Awful. Cops explained:

“Higgins attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV, entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedal cyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway. Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedal cyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedal cyclists sustained fatal injuries.”

Not only was Higgins driving recklessly at the time of the accident, but police revealed he is suspected of driving while drunk. WTF. Police arrested and charged him with two counts of death by auto.

It is 2024. If you are drunk and need to get somewhere, do not get behind the wheel. Call an Uber, Lyft, a friend, or a family member instead. Just do something other than driving yourself. Because of someone’s irresponsible actions, an entire family is now mourning the loss of two people.

And what makes this already terrible situation even more devastating? Their sister Katie Gaudreau was supposed to walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé, Devin Joyce, on Friday. What should have been one of the happiest weeks of her life has now turned into a nightmare as she grieves the death of her brothers. According to Page Six, Katie canceled her nuptials in Gloucester City in the wake of the tragedy.

And it gets even more gut-wrenching from here. It was discovered on Friday that Matthew’s wife is pregnant with their first child. A group picture posted to Katie’s Instagram from her bachelorette trip earlier this month showed Madeline Gaudreau cradling a baby bump. Take a look (below):

A baby registry for Madeline and Matthew revealed she is due on December 31. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up on Friday for her revealed the pair were expecting a baby boy and planned to name him Tripp. A statement on the page said:

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss. On August 29, 2024, a car accident took the lives of Matthew and his brother John. In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew’s wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family.”

Just gut-wrenching. A kid won’t ever get the chance to meet their father now because someone was so careless. Our hearts break for Madeline and her son. At this time, she has not spoken out about the tragedy. But Johnny’s wife Meredith Gaudreau did post a tribute to the professional hockey player on Saturday, writing:

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever”

What a unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts continued to go out Matthew and Johnny’s family.

[Image via Matthew Gaudreau/Instagram, Calgary Flames/YouTube]