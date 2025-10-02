OnlyFans Star Arrested After Boyfriend Found Dismembered: Report

OnlyFans star Angie Miller has been arrested by police in Mexico City after the gruesome deaths of her boyfriend Bayron Sánchez Salazar and his friend Jorge Luis Herrera, according to multiple media reports from south of the border.

Miller (pictured above), whose full name is Angélica Yetsei Torrini León, was taken into custody last week by the State of Mexico’s General Coordination of Kidnapping Combat Group, per Us Weekly and others. Her detainment came after Salazar (who was known as B-King in the music world) and Herrera (who went by the performer name DJ Regio Clown) were found dead outside Mexico City earlier in September.

Both men were Colombian and had been in Mexico to perform and stay for a time. Herrera was 35 years old. Meanwhile, Salazar (pictured above, inset, alongside the OnlyFans star) was just 31. And now, according to El Pais, the 29-year-old Miller is being investigated for possible involvement in their double murder.

Per NewsX via the New York Post, the OnlyFans star was reportedly one of the only people who knew where Salazar and Herrera were going right before they disappeared. The two musicians reportedly left home to go to a gym in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City on the day of their disappearance, and then were never heard from again.

Their chopped-up and dismembered bodies were found outside Mexico City a day later. However, their corpses weren’t positively identified until Monday of this week, per ABC News.

NewsX reports that prosecutors in Mexico City say the bodies exhibited signs of torture prior to the murders. That outlet also reports that the mens’ deaths are suspected to have taken place at the hands of drug traffickers. Apparently, a message signed by La Familia Michoacana — one of six Mexican cartels that the US government has declared a foreign terrorist organization — was found with the bodies.

As for the OnlyFans star, the New York Post reveals she was eventually released from custody on Tuesday after questioning. Cops haven’t yet officially confirmed why Miller was detained, with El Pais only noting that she was summoned by the Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office to speak about the case.

Before her arrest and subsequent release, Miller posted a plea on Instagram asking her followers to find Salazar and Herrera. You can see that post, from September 17, here:

After Salazar and Herrera’s bodies were discovered, Miller once again took to social media — this time to pay tribute to her late partner. She posted (below):

Then, in a separate post on B-King’s Instagram page (HERE), Miller wrote a comment days after his death imploring fans and followers to stop speculating about what might have happened:

“The pain of his loss leaves us terrible all beings who loved him! We don’t know what really happened, but respect us because the pain we feel is great! Both his family and friends his sister! Stop assuming nonsense and respect the pain!”

After their deaths, Salazar’s manager Juan Camilo Gallego told Colombian radio station Noticias Caracol that his client had just gone to Mexico for the first time to perform in a club. Meanwhile, Herrera had lived in the area for several years prior to the pair’s joint performance last month.

Gallego also said both men had tickets to return to Colombia just after they vanished.

So sad…

