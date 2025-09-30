Tyrese Arrest Warrant Out After His Dogs 'Murdered' A Neighbor's Beloved Pooch!

Tyrese Gibson is wanted by police after a truly heartbreaking incident.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported the Fast & Furious actor is being pursued by the Atlanta Police Department after his four Cane Corso dogs allegedly killed his neighbor’s pooch. Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer told WSB-TV the department received a call on September 18 from local resident Harrison Parker. The man claimed he let Henry, his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, outside that night only to find it dead minutes later:

“I found my dog dead in my driveway. Not hearing him around, it’s just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it’s indescribable.”

According to the devastated pet owner, it was clear Henry was mauled to death in an attack by other animals. Police say Tyrese lives next door and security footage from another neighbor’s doorbell camera captured his dogs shortly after the attack. Dwyer told the news station:

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

How awful.

The outlet has since obtained police records revealing at least five other incidents involving Tyrese’s dogs, though it’s not clear what they entail. The Cane Corso breed of mastiff is notoriously dangerous — they make good guard dogs, but as pets it’s difficult to train them safely. So sadly this was an all too predictable tragedy.

Dwyer claimed police spoke to Tyrese in an attempt to have him surrender his dogs, but he refused. Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for him. On September 22, authorities conducted a search of his home, but neither he nor the animals were there. Dwyer added:

“Supposedly, he’s in Dubai. He posted on his Instagram that he is on a mental health break in Dubai, and he won’t be back until November.”

On Tuesday, the Morbius actor responded to the ongoing legal drama by sharing a compilation video of his dogs on his Instagram set to the voiceover of The Breakfast Club reporting on the incident:

“Tyrese tells us exclusively that he is not on the run. He is in LA with his family, and that his attorneys are dealing with all of this.”

According to the radio show, he claimed that if there was “any obligation to turn himself in,” he would have done so by now. He also denied rumors he is in or has plans to travel to Dubai. Watch (below):

