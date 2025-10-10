Warrant Issued For Ohio Woman Who Allegedly Broke Into Boyfriend's Home And Sliced Open His WHAT?!?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is NOT your typical lover’s quarrel, y’all.

In a story that feels straight out of a horror movie rather than real life, a 45-year-old Ohio woman named Jeanita Hopings has allegedly taken heartbreak — and revenge — to a whole new level. And it’s not for the faint of heart.

According to explosive police warrants obtained by People, Hopings reportedly kicked down the front door of her boyfriend’s Toledo, Ohio home on Tuesday. What, the doorbell didn’t work or something?!

But after breaking her way into his house, things got way worse, and what came next was far from Hollywood fiction. It was terrifyingly real.

Once inside, cops say Hopings confronted her unidentified boyfriend and used what warrants identify as an “unknown instrument” to cut open his scrotum. Yes, you read that right: his FREAKING SCROTUM. As in, the skin holding his testicles.

Oh, and about that: according to the warrant, it wasn’t just a graze or a scratch. The police doc noted:

“Victim’s testicle was clearly exposed as the result of the laceration.”

WHAT?!?!?!?!

We wish we were making this up. And that mugshot (from a previous arrest)… Yeesh.

The unnamed victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries. No word yet on his current condition, but it’s safe to say this is almost certainly something that will take more than a few stitches — physically and emotionally.

Shockingly, Hopings isn’t in custody and a warrant is out for her arrest, per the mag. And she also hasn’t entered a plea to the charges against her, which include felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has no history of felonies, People notes by citing court documents, but she does have a few minor traffic-related misdemeanors on her record.

We’re still waiting on more details to come out on this — like what exactly sparked this violent incident — but at this point we can say one thing with certainty: OUCH!!!

[Image via Lucas County Corrections Center]