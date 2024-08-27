Creepy Or Not? What OJ Simpson's Kids Are Doing With His Ashes!

O.J. Simpson’s kids have big plans for his remains.

After the NFL all-star/infamous murder suspect passed away earlier this year in April, his four surviving children are turning his ashes into a fashion statement. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne told TMZ on Monday that O.J.’s ashes have been made into cremation jewelry so they can carry him around with them everywhere they go… Whoa!

O.J. is father to Arnelle, 55, and Jason, 54, whom he shared with ex-wife Marguerite Whitley, as well as Sydney, 38, and Justin, 36, whom he shared with the late Nicole Brown Simpson. He also shared daughter Aaren with Marguerite, but she passed away in 1979.

LaVergne revealed the cost of the death certificate, the cremation, and turning the ashes into jewelry amounted to $4,243.06. It’s not clear what kind of jewelry O.J.’s kids had his ashes turned into, but typically remains are made into pendants to wear on necklaces, charms for bracelets, or as gemstones for rings. The practice is surprisingly becoming more common — though LaVergne told the outlet he did not want a piece of O.J. jewelry for himself. Huh.

