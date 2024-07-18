Whoopi Goldberg Secretly Spread Her Mom's Ashes At Disneyland -- By Doing WHAT!!!

Whoopi Goldberg secured her late mother quite the final resting place… At the Happiest Place On Earth!

The Color Purple star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently and shared a WILD little fact about her late mom Emma Harris’ ashes… That they’re at Disneyland! She told the late night host:

“My mother loved Disneyland. And so we took her to Disneyland, and when I was a kid, the World’s Fair was here and it was the introduction of Small World, and she loved Small World. So in the Small World ride periodically I’d scoop some of her up and I’d do this [imitates sneeze].”

OMFG!

She continued:

“And I’d say, ‘My god, this cold is getting worse and worse! And then we got over to the flowers where it says Disneyland and I was like, ‘Oh look at that [imitates sneeze].”

That’s WILD!

But she DID go on to tell park officials:

“And then I told them I did it … I wanted to make sure, actually, that I hadn’t done something that was dangerous because it hadn’t occurred to me. There’s a reason they don’t want ashes just floating around.”

She cautioned the audience, “No one should do this. Don’t do it.” Uhhh, yeah! We hope no one else does!

Absolutely wild! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments!

[Images via Late Night with Seth Meyers, Universal Pictures, & Disney Parks/YouTube]