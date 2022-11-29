Oklahoma Man Arrested For Firing Gun At His Family Over... A Monopoly Game?!

Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.

Listen, we’ve all been there. You sit down for a game of Monopoly and seven hours later a small fortune in paper money has been passed around, and everyone is just miserable — it’s a classic, defining moment in many families. But this Oklahoma man took it a bit too far…

On Saturday around 6:30pm, the Tulsa Police Department got a call about shots being fired at a home near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. According to KTUL, when police arrived they were told the family that lived at the residence had been drinking and playing a game of the Hasbro favorite when things took a dark turn.

Per police reports, John Ronald Dewayne Armstrong got in a fight with his stepfather and things turned violent. During the altercation, someone flipped the game over — as well as a few pieces of furniture — and amidst all the chaos Armstrong sustained a cut on his head. The injury caused him to pull out a weapon — a loaded gun. When Armstrong’s stepfather and stepsister went outside, he began chasing his family members down the street, firing his gun in their direction.

He really shot at his own family?? Well, that’s not totally clear. Tulsa police officer Danny Bean told KTUL:

“It escalated quickly from family game night to furniture being turned over and game pieces all over the floor. He said he was aiming for the ground when he shot at them.”

But that doesn’t make it less serious, as Bean pointed out:

“We came close to having a homicide over a game of Monopoly. We don’t know if it was about game pieces, play money, real money, but something set him off … There are no get out of jail free cards in life, and we put the cuffs on him and took him to jail.”

Scary!

Law enforcement have still not found the gun in question; they believe Armstrong hid it inside the home before he was arrested. But it wasn’t enough to hide the crime from police; Armstrong was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000 and he has since been bailed out. He’s due to return to court on December 2.

Officer Bean summed up the incident to KTUL in one sentence:

“When he pulled the trigger that’s when family game night turned into a felony.”

Wow.

We’ve heard of getting mad over family game night, but never anything like this! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Tulsa County Jail/Hasbro/YouTube]