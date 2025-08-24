Oklahoma Parents Say They Didn't Know 11-Year-Old Daughter Was Pregnant Until She Gave Birth In Their Home

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An 11-year-old girl in Oklahoma has become a parent herself, and her own mom and dad have now been charged with felony child neglect after they claimed to cops they had no idea their daughter was 36 weeks pregnant upon giving birth to a baby at their home.

The couple involved are Dustin Walker and Cherie Walker (pictured above, in their mugshots). Cops in Muskogee County, Oklahoma say their six children — including the aforementioned 11-year-old girl — have now all been removed from their home after the pregnancy and birth. The home reportedly has no running water, either, and hasn’t for years despite the two adults, six children, and multiple pets living inside. WTF…

Related: Norman Reedus’ Son Mingus Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC

While Dustin and Cherie remain behind bars at the Muskogee County Jail on $100,000 bonds, the county’s assistant district attorney Janet Hutson told media outlets that the whole situation started last Saturday. It was then that the 11-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after she’d given birth to a child at home, and which had not been attended by any medical professionals.

Local outlet KOKI News reports the girl hadn’t seen a doctor in more than a year, and had received no prenatal care at all prior to delivering the child. When asked about that, the girl’s parents reportedly said they had NO IDEA SHE WAS PREGNANT!!! Seriously?!?!

Hutson said:

“I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth. And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”

Hutson said they’ve initiated paternity tests to determine the child’s father. Those tests could take several weeks to come back with results, per the attorney. But in the meantime, between the young girl giving birth and the apparently awful living conditions inside the home, the district attorney’s office felt it was enough to bring forth the child neglect charges.

Per KOTV, Hutson added:

“This child is traumatized. She’s been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life.”

Per that news station, a neighbor who lived next door to they family said they had “no running water for the last two or three years” even despite having six children and multiple dogs inside the home.

But another local media station, KJRH News, spoke to a woman named Michelle who identified herself as the 11-year-old girl’s grandmother. She pushed back on some of the allegations against the family. First off, Michelle claimed the family truly did not know the little girl was pregnant, saying:

“I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening. None of us. They’ve made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster. They are not. They love those children. They love them.”

Michelle also said the home has been dirty at times because of the animals who live there, but denied that things were as bad as people had made them seem:

“We have animals, and so sometimes there’s trash on the floor because the dogs get into the trash. It gets cleaned up. Right now, it’s probably a mess because the animals are in there. We try to let them out, but they try to keep it clean.”

Uhhh…

As for the possible father of the 11-year-old girl’s newborn baby?? Michelle believes it to be another young boy in the area. She claimed:

“[The father is] 12-year-old that I used to babysit. She keeps telling everybody that it was him. They got curious. That’s all I know.”

WTF.

As for why this could all even happen in the first place, Hutson told KOTV News that the girl and her siblings are homeschooled, which provided very limited opportunities for interaction with professionals like doctors and social workers who would have seen something like this in its early stages. Hutson said:

“The child had been out of school for a period of time.”

So crazy. And so, so sad.

That poor little girl… and that poor newborn baby…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office]