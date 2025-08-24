Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus' Son Mingus Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen‘s son has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman… again.

As you may recall, the famous couple’s 25-year-old son Mingus was arrested back in 2021 for allegedly punching a woman in the face. And on Saturday, according to multiple reports, another unsettling incident appears to have occurred.

Per TMZ, the model was arrested at a Manhattan, NYC apartment after cops were called on reports of an assault in progress on a 33-year-old woman. There, NYPD officers reportedly observed the woman with visible injuries to her neck and leg. They called paramedics, who then transported her to the city’s Bellevue Hospital.

Mingus was arrested and hauled into Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday evening. There, he was charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment. He’d also previously been charged with third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing.

According to court records per TMZ, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. And his attorney Priya Chaudhry then told the outlet that the fact that her client was charged with “misdemeanors or less … speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor’s in-court comments.” Chaudhry also added:

“Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty. As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear.”

Per the New York Post and others, the victim is reportedly Mingus’ 33-year-old girlfriend. That outlet cites reports claiming Mingus punched her, choked her, and slammed her to the ground before the cops were called.

However, Chaudhry reportedly told the court on Saturday night that Mingus was actually the one who called the cops after the woman allegedly took sleeping pills as part of an attempted suicide. The lawyer also claimed Mingus had been trying to end their relationship at the time.

Per the Post, a woman walking out of a police precinct hours after the incident unfolded identified herself as the model’s girlfriend and told assembled media members that the situation was a “misunderstanding.”

Regardless, Mingus is due back in court on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

