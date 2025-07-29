The yachts are bigger, the parties louder, and the guest list? Straight off a high-octane Hollywood call sheet.

From the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos to the Kardashians and Adrien Brody, Europe’s ultimate red carpet is definitely Saint-Tropez, and this has been the case for ages. Now, in the middle of the glittering chaos of grandeur and excess, happens to be a critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning, diplomacy-centered celebrity pianist—Omar Harfouch. Why?

As billionaires and A-listers bake away, getting their tans along the Riviera, Omar was not only lounging in luxury but also finalizing his participation in the upcoming grandest and most prestigious competition in the entire universe, with none other than its President and Owner, Raul Rocha.

According to Harfouch’s story publication on Instagram, the two were spotted aboard Raul’s private yacht, where business was accompanied by champagne flutes and overflowing bubbly to toast this auspicious collaboration. Yes, Omar Harfouch is officially confirmed as one of the judges for the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok this November.

Interestingly, this sizzling Saint-Tropez summer is different from the past ones. Even as it once again saw an influx of VIP juggernauts of all kinds, Omar made the headlines for the right reasons. He just took on the incredibly difficult task of choosing the next Beautifully Confident woman from 130 countries, playing an immensely active role in pushing for inclusivity, motivation, and empowerment for all women.

From Saint-Tropez to Bangkok, Omar Harfouch is taking the spotlight, bringing with him the candor of a concert maestro and the buzz he created in the coastal town of southeastern France. In addition, his appointment as part of the selection committee for the most-watched beauty pageant added a healthy serving of prestige to Saint-Tropez’s usual glitzy sparkle. Miss Universe 2025 has secured its ultra-influential judge, and Saint-Tropez had front-row seats to the moment when it all happened.

[Images via Omar Harfouch.]