Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Go Back To The Beginning With Liam Payne’s Very First X Factor Audition Harry Styles Says He’s ‘Truly Devastated’ After The Death Of Liam Payne Harry Styles on Liam Payne: “My heart breaks…” One Direction Remembers Liam Payne. They Say: One Direction Breaks Silence On Liam Payne's Death -- Read Their Statements Harry Styles' Mom Reacts To Liam Payne's Death In Heartbreaking 3-Word Post Harry Styles Supports Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan At Manchester Show!!! LOOK! Harry Styles Is Dating A Commoner! Harry Styles Has A New Girlfriend -- Who ISN'T Famous! Celebrity Breakups Of 2024 One Direction Stars Niall Horan & Louis Tomlinson UNFOLLOW Simon Cowell After Shady Podcast Comment! One Direction Members Are MAD!

Liam Payne

One Direction Bandmates Will Reunite For Liam Payne's Funeral This Week

One Direction Bandmates Will Reunite For Liam Payne's Funeral This Week

A One Direction reunion is happening… but sadly not in the way anyone ever would have wanted.

Liam Payne is expected to be honored in a heartfelt ceremony in his hometown on Wednesday. According to The Sun on Tuesday, the funeral will be private and restricted to family and close friends. There will also be a wake after the service. An insider shared:

“Liam’s funeral is taking place tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon in the Home Counties. His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves.”

Related: Renowned Ballet Star Dies Exact Same Way As Liam — Details

Addressing the “difficult” nature of the entire day for Liam’s parents, the insider continued:

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

It has already been reported that the Teardrops artist’s manager Roger Nores has not been invited. So at least that difficulty has been sorted.

But there will be something of a commotion, we expect. A One Direction reunion of sorts. Liam’s friends and bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan are all expected to be there. We’re sure that’s going to be such an emotional moment.

After postponing the US dates of his tour, Zayn pushed back the first two performances of his European leg, which was set to begin on the 20th, seemingly to be there for the funeral. Liam last saw Niall just days before his death while attending a concert in Argentina before ultimately falling to his death off his hotel balcony in mid-October. It’s unclear when he last saw or spoke to the other singers, but they all released emotional tributes in his honor.

Our thoughts will be with them as they mourn this loss. Hopefully, getting to come together for each other and Liam’s other loved ones will help as they process this unbelievable tragedy. This is certainly not how any Directioner wished to see these boys reunited, though.

Reactions? Share them (below).

[Image via Brian To/Apega/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 19, 2024 13:30pm PDT

Share This