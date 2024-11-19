Renowned Russian Ballet Star Tragically Dies The Exact Same Way As Liam Payne -- Details

A star Russian ballet dancer has tragically passed away — in the same way Liam Payne died.

News broke on Monday that Vladimir Shklyarov died over the weekend in St. Petersburg, Russia after falling from a fifth floor balcony. He was just 39 years old. The Mariinsky Theatre confirmed the tragic news in a post on their official website:

“Tonight, the public’s favorite, star premier of the Mariinsky Theatre Vladimir Shklyarov tragically died. This is a huge loss not only for the theatre’s staff, but for all of today’s ballet art. Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent.”

So, so sad! It was just last month Liam suddenly passed after falling from his fourth story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As of now, it’s not clear exactly what led to Vladimir’s fall, as there have been conflicting reports. Local outlet Fontanka reported the ballet star was on painkillers due to a back injury before the incident — perhaps implying, like Liam, that he was too intoxicated to know he was going over the edge?

Related: Rising Star Male Model Charged In Grisly NYC Murder

Anna Kasatkina, the head of the Mariinsky Theatre press service, told the outlet:

“Vladimir Shklyarov had a back injury, and a complex spinal surgery was scheduled for Monday, November 18. All this time he was taking serious painkillers.”

Some outlets have reported that Vladimir fell while trying to leap between balconies after his wife Maria Shirinkina locked him in his apartment — at his request — to prevent him from being able to purchase drugs, as he reportedly suffered from addiction issues. However, fellow ballerina Irina Bartnovskaya said he fell accidentally while smoking on the balcony. According to The Guardian, she said:

“He went out to smoke on a very narrow balcony and fell five stories in a stupid, unbearable accident. He loved life, family, adored his children and his audience.”

It’s also being reported that shortly before his death, he reached out to his doctor, saying:

“We have to operate. I am not ready, but there is no other way out. I can’t stand this pain.”

As of now his death is being investigated as an accident — but some skeptics are raising eyebrows at that idea as the ballet star had been an open critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine war. In 2022, he penned a message strongly opposing the conflict:

“Friends! I am against the war in Ukraine! Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, for this they were given a tongue and a head. My grandfather, Anatoly Filimonovich, graduated from school in Ukraine with a gold medal, my great-grandmother Sonya lived her whole life in Kyiv. It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears… I want to dance…I want to love everyone – that is the purpose of my life… I do not want wars or borders.”

As of now, there’s no evidence to support a link between his criticism of the war and his death. But he wouldn’t be the first Putin critic to suffer a fall either…

Our hearts are with Vladimir’s family. Rest in peace.

[Images viaFX/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]