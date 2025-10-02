One Direction Members Reuniting For New Show After Liam Payne's Death: REPORT

OMG! Nearly a decade after One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, half the surviving members are reuniting for a new project!

According to a jaw-dropping new report from The Sun on Wednesday, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are teaming up again — but not to create new music! Don’t worry, fans! What they have in store is still exciting… It’s for a Netflix documentary! Wow!

The pair is reportedly on a road trip throughout the US, where they plan to reflect on their time in the boy band and share memories of their late band member and friend Liam Payne. A source said:

“This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy. And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group has already been on since they were formed on ‘The X Factor’ 15 years ago.”

And the other perk for Louis and Zayn? They’re getting big bucks for the show! The two reportedly struck a multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer! Damn! The outlet said filming already started, and fans can expect the documentary to drop sometime next year.

What we need to know now is… Will Harry Styles and Niall Horan make brief appearances along the way? We don’t have answers yet! Sadly, of course, we’ll never get a full 1D reunion again since Liam is no longer with us. However, what a special way to honor his memory if all four of them reunited for the documentary.

What are your reactions, Directioners? Are you freaking out over the mini reunion? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]