Liam Payne's Sister Nicola Recalls The Last Time She Saw Him While Marking His First Birthday Since Death

Nicola Payne is remembering the final birthday with her late brother Liam.

On Friday, to mark what would have been the One Direction singer’s 32nd birthday, she opened up about the last time she saw him before he tragically died following a fall from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel room nearly a year ago. Sadly, their final moments together was when they celebrated Liam turning 31. Nicola wrote in an emotional post on Instagram:

“A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future. We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you.”

Related: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Shares Teary Tribute On His First Birthday Since Death

What Nicola didn’t know was that it was the last time she would ever see Liam. She continued:

“If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night, hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions and write it all down so I’d never forget.”

Oof. That is Heartbreaking.

Unfortunately, Nicola can’t turn back time. So she has a few wishes for Liam on his special day instead:

“I hope you’re happy, at peace and know just how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t. So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Whenever you are, I hope you’re celebrating and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too. Love you always.”

We’re sending so much love and light to Nicola and the rest of the Payne family. This day must have been so tough for them. You can check out the post (below), which includes photos of Liam and his loved ones over the years. There are even some back from his One Direction days…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Payne (@np2788)

What are your reactions to the tribute from Nicola, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Nicola Payne/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]