Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Subtly Supports Katy Perry Amid Split!

Miranda Kerr is showing everyone that she’s got Katy Perry‘s back!

Perezcious readers know that before Orlando Bloom dated the popstar, he was with the model. They were married from 2010 to 2013, and they share a 14-year-old son, Flynn.

And after Orlando moved on with Katy, Miranda eventually formed a close bond with the singer. They even went on family vacations together. In fact, the former Victoria’s Secret angel said she “loves Perry more than her ex” back in 2021. LOLz! But now that Katy and Orlando are no longer together, will things change? It doesn’t seem likely! Miranda is making it clear that she will remain friends with the singer after the breakup.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos from her “summer so far,” which included a selfie from when she attended Katy’s Lifetime Tour with a pal. Miranda also shared a video of the Grammy winner performing California Gurls at the concert!

It’s great to see Miranda supporting Katy! Hopefully, their friendship continues long after the split!

