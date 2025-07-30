All The Deets About Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Surprise Date -- How They Met & Their Future Plans Together!

No one expected Katy Perry to rebound after ending her engagement to Orlando Bloom with Justin Trudeau, and yet it is happening! And a source is spilling the tea about their shocking date night!

In case you missed it, the pop star was caught enjoying dinner with the former Canadian Prime Minister at Le Violon in Montreal on Monday. An eyewitness told TMZ the two had cocktails and shared several dishes, including one with lobster, before meeting with the chef and kitchen staff to thank them for the meal. Take a look at the video from their date (below):

However, Katy and Justin didn’t just go to dinner! They were seen on a romantic stroll in the city with the Firework singer’s dog, Nugget, before they went to dinner! According to TMZ, the walk lasted for about an hour, and they did not show any PDA. But they looked very much like a couple! Ch-ch-check it out:

Check out these pics TMZ snagged — Justin Trudeau could. not. stop grinning as he strolled with Katy Perry down Montreal's Mount Royal park on Monday More: https://t.co/1yZ3KsoWkD pic.twitter.com/UCz4SB1xS2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

So what is going on between them? Well, it sounds like this was very much a date — one that was in the works for a while – and that Justin is ready to take her out again! Here are all the details about the unexpected new couple!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, he and Katy met at an event and bonded over their interest in wanting to make the world a better place. They were in contact for weeks afterward, and they continued to click. One source, who worked closely with Justin while he was the prime minister, claimed the two wanted to meet up “for a while.” Luckily for him, things worked out. Katy is currently on The Lifetimes Tour and had a few shows in Canada this week. He asked her out, and she agreed “very quickly.”

As you know, they went out to dinner together this week. He reportedly picked up the tab. And this date isn’t a one-off thing! Justin apparently wants to see Katy again “very soon,” and they’ve already made plans to do so! Another insider, who also worked for Justin, shared:

“Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention. Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon.”

Wow! The date went very well then! The source said they plan to hang out again in the US, where he will be for a bit in the coming months:

“Whatever happens, happens. He is a single man, so is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife.”

However, the politician is in no rush with Katy! He recognizes she just ended a long-term relationship and is possibly not ready for something serious! The insider added:

“He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life. He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation with Orlando Bloom. He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It’s a gentlemanly way to behave.”

Considering Justin ended an 18-year marriage with his ex-wife Sophie a few years ago, if anyone should understand Katy potentially needing time before jumping into a full-on relationship again, it’s him!

Ultimately, the first insider said that Justin “is very excited” to get to know the musician more:

“Justin isn’t shy about his romantic life, and he took her on a date, and he was very, very excited to do so and kept talking about it in the last few days. He feels like a young adult again, he is very excited about the process so far, and he really enjoys to get to know her and to talk about many, many topics with her.”

Per the source, he “isn’t a guy who is easy to ‘catch’ and he has been having a lot of women trying to date him since he separated from his wife.” Yet Katy did! The source even thinks they’re a good match! Whoa!

And while Justin hoped their evening was kept under wraps, he reportedly also has no regrets about taking the Grammy winner out! He knew what he was getting into going out with someone as famous as Katy:

“He is a guy that loves simple things, and he is very respectful of her past life. He is someone that doesn’t rush things at all. Justin wants to keep getting to know her and see how it goes. Katy and Justin are a great match, and plans to give it a shot. He is not scared of her being a superstar, and the extra attention that brings. He knows what is getting himself into, and he is ready to start another serious relationship.”

Time will tell if Katy eventually wants something serious with Justin… or if this will fizzle out fast!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked about Katy and Justin? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]