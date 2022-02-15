Our Annual Valentine's Day Unboxing! Plus A Family Mukbang - Italian Edition! | Perez Hilton

How was Ur Valentine’s Day? Ours was all smiles! Thankfully! We did our traditional gift-exchange AND Momma Perez and P got the girls something very similar! Total coincidence! We also took the kids and grandma out for brunch and some people-watching! We tried our best to be healthy! Did I succeed? Watch!
Enjoy! SHARE!
Our CBD gummies are definitely healthy! Low calorie! Vegan! CLICK HERE to learn more about them at MyTrue10.com
And CLICK HERE for more of Perez’s family videos!
Related Posts
Feb 15, 2022 11:45am PDT