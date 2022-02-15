Got A Tip?

Our Annual Valentine's Day Unboxing! Plus A Family Mukbang - Italian Edition! | Perez Hilton

How was Ur Valentine’s Day? Ours was all smiles! Thankfully! We did our traditional gift-exchange AND Momma Perez and P got the girls something very similar! Total coincidence! We also took the kids and grandma out for brunch and some people-watching! We tried our best to be healthy! Did I succeed? Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Feb 15, 2022 11:45am PDT

