Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Finally' Has A New Man In Her Life!

Kate Gosselin isn’t single anymore!

In an exciting TikTok post this week, the reality star revealed that she is “actually, finally” dating again! And she’s been in a relationship for “a little over a year, maybe 14 [or] 15 months.”

The 50-year-old said she’s “super happy” with her new partner. Awww. Yay!!! But… she didn’t reveal his identity. In fact, don’t expect her to do that anytime soon. But she did tease that it’s “somebody that I’ve known for a really long time.” Oh?? Cute!

While the nurse may be super candid with the world, especially in her Jon & Kate Plus 8 days, her beau clearly isn’t. To that end, she said that “he doesn’t really like to be on TikToks,” which is something Kate “can’t blame him” for. The mother of six isn’t giving up on sharing him with fans in small ways, though:

“You perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there or once in a while going forward.”

Things must be going really well if she’s finally ready to show him off!

In the comments, she also opened up about how nice it is to not feel so “lonely anymore.” Awww!

Watch her whole Q&A (below):

Kate was most famously linked to her ex-husband Jon Gosselin from 1999 to 2009. They had a bitter divorce, and while he’s had no issue moving on and is now engaged to Stephanie Lebo, Kate’s been slower to do so (at least publicly, that is). She was linked to businessman Jeff Prescott for a time in 2015, and the she looked for reality TV love in Kate Plus Date in 2019. Now, we’ll be rooting for her new romance!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok & Jon Gosselin/Instagram]