Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Finally' Has A New Man In Her Life! Reese Witherspoon Had To 'Rewire' Her Brain After Abusive Relationship When She Was ‘Really Young’ Source Claims CEO & Exec At Coldplay Concert Weren't Having 'Affair' -- HUH??? The REAL Reason Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Chase Stokes!  Priscilla Presley Claims Elvis 'Forced' Himself On Her -- And That Was The Last Time They Ever Had Sex HGTV Star Jen Hatmaker Reveals Husband Brandon Cheated -- And The JAW-DROPPING Way She Found Out! Kanye West Defends Having 'Tantrum' By Telling A Sobbing Kim Kardashian 'That's My Personality' In HEATED Documentary Clip! JoJo Siwa Throws Shade Right Back At Chris Hughes' Reality TV Star Ex-Girlfriend! Miami Model Sues Pop Star Ex Beéle Over Leak Of 'Revenge Porn'! Shaun White Refused To Commit To Nina Dobrev, Say Sources -- This Dude Never Wanted To Marry Her, Huh? Brooks Nader Calls Out 'Creepy' Gleb Savchenko For DWTS Diss! Scott Wolf’s Estranged Wife Kelley Says She's 'Malnourished' -- And Weighs Just '97 LBS' After Rehab Exit!

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Confirms Chase Stokes Split -- And Bashes Those Speculating About What Caused It!

Kelsea Ballerini Confirms Chase Stokes Split -- And Bashes Those Speculating About What Caused It!

Kelsea Ballerini has a pointed message about all the chatter surrounding her breakup with Chase Stokes!

People reported that the country singer and actor called it quits after nearly three years together. The news stunned fans, as it came just two days after he had celebrated her 32nd birthday on Instagram on September 12.

Related: Katy Perry Gets Real About ‘Opportunity’ & ‘Losses’ After Orlando Bloom Breakup

Naturally, speculation about what happened started online. A source soon spoke to Us Weekly, claiming Kelsea and Chase were “arguing a lot recently” while they were “both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything.” Also, the pair reportedly “realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.” Oof. Now the Patterns artist is finally confirming her split from Chase and delivering a heated message to those speculating about the cause of it!

Kelsea took to TikTok on Tuesday, two days after she was seen leaving a hair salon in Nashville, to post a video of her head in her hands as she bops along to Ariana Grande’s track Shut Up. After the lyrics, “Maybe you should shut up,” played, she pointed directly at the camera. Damn. And in case no one heard her, she added in the caption:

“CC: speculators, ‘sources’, and hidden cameras outside the hair salon. Let us be. please.”

@kelseaballerini

cc: speculators, “sources”, and hidden cameras outside the hair salon. let us be. please. ❤️‍????

♬ shut up – Ariana Grande

As Kelsea once sang, it could be “as simple as we broke up.” Who knows! But hopefully, she’ll provide clarity to all those “speculators” about the situation in her music in the future! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kelsea Ballerini/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 24, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This