Kelsea Ballerini Confirms Chase Stokes Split -- And Bashes Those Speculating About What Caused It!

Kelsea Ballerini has a pointed message about all the chatter surrounding her breakup with Chase Stokes!

People reported that the country singer and actor called it quits after nearly three years together. The news stunned fans, as it came just two days after he had celebrated her 32nd birthday on Instagram on September 12.

Related: Katy Perry Gets Real About ‘Opportunity’ & ‘Losses’ After Orlando Bloom Breakup

Naturally, speculation about what happened started online. A source soon spoke to Us Weekly, claiming Kelsea and Chase were “arguing a lot recently” while they were “both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything.” Also, the pair reportedly “realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.” Oof. Now the Patterns artist is finally confirming her split from Chase and delivering a heated message to those speculating about the cause of it!

Kelsea took to TikTok on Tuesday, two days after she was seen leaving a hair salon in Nashville, to post a video of her head in her hands as she bops along to Ariana Grande’s track Shut Up. After the lyrics, “Maybe you should shut up,” played, she pointed directly at the camera. Damn. And in case no one heard her, she added in the caption:

“CC: speculators, ‘sources’, and hidden cameras outside the hair salon. Let us be. please.”

As Kelsea once sang, it could be “as simple as we broke up.” Who knows! But hopefully, she’ll provide clarity to all those “speculators” about the situation in her music in the future! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kelsea Ballerini/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]