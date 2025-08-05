Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause Of Death Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate viewed by the New York Times and The Sun on Tuesday, the Black Sabbath star died on July 22 due to “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction,” AKA a heart attack. Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as “joint causes.” Ozzy’s daughter Aimee submitted the death certificate at a registry in London, the Times reported.

As Perezcious readers know, the legendary rock star passed away on July 22 at age 76 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health issues. He was surrounded by his loved ones, and a Thames Valley Air Ambulance was dispatched to his residence “to provide advanced critical care” for two hours before he was ultimately pronounced dead, DailyMail.com learned.

So sad.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones as they grieve this tremendous loss. R.I.P.

Aug 05, 2025

