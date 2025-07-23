Ozzy Osbourne's Death Was 'Unexpected' -- How He Spent Last Days With Family

More information is coming out about Ozzy Osbourne’s “unexpected” death.

The Prince of Darkness has sadly passed away at 76 years old amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease. As we previously reported, he was “surrounded by love” and family when he passed. The Osbournes told The Sun:

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

We can’t imagine how difficult this must be for them… Especially because they reportedly weren’t expecting him to pass just yet.

On Tuesday, an insider told DailyMail.com Ozzy’s death was “unexpected to be this soon,” but that his children were able to gather by his side within the last week. According to the source, he passed in the Buckinghamshire mansion he and Sharon purchased all the way back in 1993:

“Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him. There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.”

They did get him back for that amazing day. Ozzy joined his Black Sabbath bandmates on stage at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier this month, where son Jack, 39, flew to see him perform. Additionally, both Kelly, 40, and Aimee, 41, spent the last week at the Buckinghamshire mansion with him:

“Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer. But it’s so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days.”

That’s so rough… It was just last week Kelly swore up and down he was NOT “dying” despite fan beliefs. This must be so difficult for her.

Following his performance at Villa Park, Ozzy had apparently been working with a ghost writer for an autobiography titled Last Rites, which he had hoped to be around to see hit shelves. It’s not clear how far along he got with the project, but it’s too bad he won’t be able to see the final version… If it ever comes out. We’d certainly be interested in hearing some of his stories from his classic rock AND reality TV days.

According to the outlet, the Osbourne’s Buckinghamshire was upgraded with a “rehab wing” including an exercise studio, pool, spa, wet room, art studio, and more to help make him as comfortable as possible in his final years.

Our hearts are with the Osbourne family as they navigate this great loss. Rest in peace.

