Ozzy Osbourne’s Tear-Jerking Final Texts To Longtime Friend And Guitarist Zakk Wylde Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s final exchange of words with his longtime mate have been revealed.

In the wake of the Prince of Darkness’ emotional funeral on Wednesday, his buddy and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde is speaking out about their final interaction. In an interview with TMZ published on Thursday, the 59-year-old recalled being there for Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final performance in Birmingham earlier this month. He said he wanted to pay the late rock and roll legend a face-to-face visit, but that the backstage dressing room was PACKED with people. So with full belief he’d see his friend another time soon, he decided to give Ozzy space. But the musician didn’t forget about him.

According to Zakk, Ozzy reached out to him via text apologizing for not getting the chance to exchange words in person. He wrote:

“Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you.”

Awww. Zakk told the outlet:

“It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it.”

Unfortunately, the two never got to see each other as Ozzy passed just two weeks later. So sad. But SO great that they did get to chat a bit one final time.

Zakk told the outlet the Changes singer has been like an older brother to him as they’ve performed on stage together for decades. This must be so hard for him!

Our hearts continue to be with Ozzy’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

