The REAL Reason Brooke Hogan Wanted Out Of Hulk's Will, Per Her Husband!

Even though Hulk Hogan may have died last week at his home in Clearwater, Florida, his estranged daughter had been taking preemptive steps planning on his eventual passing one day for quite a while.

According to a report published by Us Weekly on Wednesday, Brooke Hogan had her named removed from the wrestler’s will back in 2023 after the father and daughter got into the thick of their estrangement — which was, of course, a rift that continued right up through the end of Hulk’s life last week.

Now, a few hours ago, we heard reports that the Hogan Knows Best alum felt there were people in her father’s inner circle who had been taking advantage of him prior to his death, and she did not want to be involved in any legal proceedings or a financial battle when he died. So, she supposedly chose to walk away from the will.

However!! That’s not true. Not according to Brooke’s husband, at least!

On Wednesday, that outlet quoted former NHL hockey star Steven Oleksy about how his grieving wife chose to remove herself from her dad’s will because of the way he gained the majority of his money in the most infamous controversy of the pro wrestler’s life.

As you’ll recall, back in 2012 Hulk made comments about Brooke’s then-boyfriend as part of a sex tape that was later published by Gawker. In those comments, Hulk used the N-word several times and called himself “racist, to a point.” Hulk eventually filed a lawsuit against that outlet in 2013, and three years later, he received a massive settlement.

But according to the 39-year-old former pro athlete, having access to that money one day didn’t sit right with his wife. Steven said this about Brooke’s decision to walk away from the will and those assets:

“I believe my wife upheld her Dad’s best interests even after his death, mustering up all the courage and kindness she could despite still being very hurt. That money does not represent accomplishments in the ring — the majority of it came at the expense of my wife’s dignity. It was built on hurtful comments about her and her past relationship, which caused pain not only to her, but to many other families.”

From there, Oleksy — who married Brooke back in 2022 — continued:

“While one life was positively changed forever from a financial standpoint, the true victims never received a direct apology — and, despite the life-altering embarrassment, they never received or asked for a single dollar in compensation.”

The impossible position Brooke was put in following the peak of that controversy still stings to this day, Oleksy explained:

“My wife was put in a position to defend someone without knowing the full truth — unaware the remarks were tied to a sex tape and that the context and use of the derogatory language was directed at her and her ex, and conveniently misinformed of the transcripts.”

And the dad, who shares newborn twins Oliver and Molly with Brooke, concluded:

“These are the realities we live with every day. No amount of money can erase that pain or restore what was taken.”

