The Late Ozzy Osbourne's Humor On Full Display In First Trailer For BBC Documentary Coming Home

Ozzy Osbourne‘s personality is shining in the new trailer for Coming Home!

As we’re sure you know, the BBC is releasing a documentary on the late rocker’s final three years of life alongside his wife Sharon Osbourne— and this new trailer is SO bittersweet. The Black Sabbath frontman can be seen laughing and enjoying his time with his family as they finally make the move back to the UK. The project was originally supposed to be a new reality series, but as his health deteriorated, they decided to shift it into a documentary film.

In the trailer, Sharon says of her family:

“We’re quite normal. We’re quite boring, really, when it comes down to it.”

To which Ozzy hilariously replies:

“I wouldn’t say we’re f**king normal … I’d made some marijuana cake. I went to the pub and the vicar come round and ate some of the cake.”

LOLz!

Classic Ozzy! See the entire trailer for yourself (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will U be watching?

[Image via BBC/YouTube]