Sharon Osbourne Breaks Her Silence, Says She's 'Still Finding My Footing' After Ozzy's Death 

Sharon Osbourne is trying to cope with the loss of her dear husband Ozzy.

This week, Sharon resurfaced for the first time since the Black Sabbath frontman died nearly two months ago. You may recall that Kelly Osbourne took up falconry as a hobby to help deal with the devastating death of her father, and her momma tried it out, too! The Fashion Police alum posted a video online of Sharon and herself working with a falconry instructor. See a snap of their activity together (below):

Related: Jack Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears Recalling The Moment He Found Out Dad Ozzy Died

Amazing!

Now Sharon shared her own video of her practicing falconry on Instagram — along with her first message about Ozzy’s death. The X Factor judge penned an emotional statement to fans in the caption of the clip, thanking them for their support during this difficult time:

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.”

Sharon then got real and expressed that while she is “still” trying to adjust to the new normal, she has found comfort in these incredible birds:

“Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

It takes time to process and heal from the loss of a loved one. There’s no rush when it comes to grieving. But we’re glad this brought some peace and light to Sharon for a moment. The Talk alum concluded the post, saying:

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

See the message (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

We continue to send so much love to Sharon and her family! Reactions to the statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Good Morning America/YouTube]