Our year of firsts continues! We had never explored Pacific Palisades before – until today! Home to countless celebs, we took the kids to see what it’s all about!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family vlogs!

And CLICK HERE to take a chance on our CBD gummies. You have nothing to lose! If you don’t like them, we will give you your money back! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com