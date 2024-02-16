Paloma Faith Reveals She Had A Miscarriage While Filming Fight Scene On Pennyworth

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]
Paloma Faith is opening up about her heartbreaking miscarriage.
On a recent episode of the How To Fail podcast with host Elizabeth Day, the British actress revealed the tragic story of how she had a miscarriage on the set of her show Pennyworth — and kept it a secret from everyone! During the pod, she said:
“[The miscarriage] started at work and it was a fight scene on Pennyworth. I just thought to myself, ‘It’s gone so I might as well carry on with what I was doing.'”
So, so sad.
She went on to say she excused her constant going to the restroom as just having some bad food:
“I had to go to the toilet nine times. I told them I ate something bad last night because I knew if I told them, they would escort me home. I didn’t want to. I would just be going home without work and without a viable pregnancy.”
The singer has been open and honest about her fertility struggles over the years. She’s got immense strength and bravery for what she’s gone through and has still been able to come out on the other side stronger than before. Currently she shares two young daughters with her ex Leyman Lahcine. What a strong mom.
Sending love and light Paloma’s way.
[Image via MGM+/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]
