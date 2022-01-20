Pamela Anderson Getting Divorced For Fifth Time -- Controversial Marriage Ending After Only 1 Year!

Pamela Anderson is saying goodbye to her husband Dan Hayhurst after only one year of marriage!

According to Rolling Stone, a source revealed on Thursday that the Baywatch alum is filing for divorce in Canada, where the couple had been living ever since they got hitched at Christmas back in 2020. As for why, the insider noted that her “pandemic whirlwind” romance with the contractor/bodyguard simply fizzled out at the end of the day, adding:

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives.”

In case you didn’t know, the 54-year-old fell head over heels for Hayhurst at the start of the global pandemic, supposedly after he became her bodyguard. Their relationship soon blossomed, and they eventually took things to the next level on Christmas Eve. And while it may sound like a fairytale, the pair’s romance was somewhat of a nightmare from the start, all thanks to his ex-girlfriend exposing how their marriage actually came to be!

Shortly after news of their nuptials broke, Hayhurst’s ex Carey accused Anderson of breaking up their family. The former lovers both had children from previous relationships, but they had been together for five years and moved to Vancouver Island as a family. However, Carey claimed that soon all came crumbling down when Anderson stepped into the picture. She told The Sun at the time that Hayhurst initially came on as a contractor for the model’s home in 2019, saying:

“It wasn’t this romance that happened overnight. He worked with her for over six months before any of that happened. He wasn’t her bodyguard then, he is a handyman, she hired him to work on her house.”

However, things soon changed. Three months after Anderson’s short-lived marriage to movie producer Jon Peters, whom she called it quits with after 12 days, she and Dan started hooking up:

“The worm turned. Covid happened and it just seemed to happen overnight. Dan would stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids. At first he denied it when I confronted him but then, finally, I asked him, ‘Are you sleeping with Pam?’ He said, ‘All I’m going to say is I’ve crossed the line.’”

Carey continued:

“At first he said, ‘I want you to stay in our house. I don’t want you to go. I just need to figure things out.’ Later he apologized to me. He said, ‘Carey, I love you. I don’t know what is going on right now. I’m not in my right head right now. I’m not in a good space.’ He asked me to give him time to figure things out so I just let him do what he was doing. And there was no turning back by then.”

Hayhurst soon moved out to live with Anderson, and the rest was history. Yikes! Even though they were put on blast by his ex, the duo seemingly did not care too much as they later bragged about their love in a bizarre interview on Loose Women — from the comfort of their bed. The former Playboy Playmate gushed at the time:

“This is like the magic place to live, I guess. He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together. He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy. I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.”

We guess that feeling faded fast for Pamela!

A source spilled to Us Weekly that the couple hadn’t “been getting along” lately — and Pam immediately started “having regrets”:

“Pamela rushed into [the] marriage… She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded.”

Her solution? Boy, bye! Another insider told the outlet “Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye” right after the holidays. Hmm… Sounds like he got the same treatment he put Carey through, if we’re being honest. We just wish he hadn’t put his poor kids through that. The source added that they “are heartbroken” at losing another stepmom. Oof.

Hayhurst was actually Pam’s fifth marriage. As you may know, she was famously married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. They had two sons together, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee. She later married singer Kid Rock in 2006 and divorced him four months later. Anderson then married producer Rick Salomon twice, but they ended things for good in 2015. And as we mentioned before, she only was married to producer John Peters for 12 days in January 2020.

We cannot say we’re too surprised Pamela and Dan called it quits. Relationships that begin messy often end messy. Reactions to the divorce news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

