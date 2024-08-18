Paris Hilton’s Glam Trailer Burns Down After ‘Accidental Fire’ Breaks Out On Set Of New Music Video!

Paris Hilton is reeling after a terrifying fire destroyed so many of her “favorite things”!

What had shaped up to be a star-studded ensemble music video for the Paris in Love star sadly ended in ruin on set of the production! The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo of a burnt down glam trailer, explaining:

“Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me”

The mom of two tagged director Hannah Lux Davis, as well as Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass, who seemingly were set to appear in the Bad Bitch Academy music video. See (below):

In a follow up Story post, Paris added:

“Not how I expected my music video shoot for ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ to go… [broken heart]”

On Saturday, The Simple Life alum returned to Instagram to share an inside look of the trailer, which she said “literally looks like a war zone.” She wrote:

“Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more. But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters. Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ is a little less lit Clearly this #InfiniteIcon era is hot”

But despite all the devastation, Paris continued on filming! A source told Page Six on Saturday:

“Heidi Klum came to the rescue bringing a matching dress and extra shoes for Paris to wear. Everyone really rallied together and Paris continued on set shooting until 1:00 a.m., and is back filming [Saturday].”

The reality TV star shared a snap with Heidi on her Story, writing, ‘The show must go on…'”

