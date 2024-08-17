Bebe Rexha Says She Was The Victim Of A 'Hate Crime' At Munich Airport! OMG!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Bebe Rexha says she was the victim of a so-called “hate crime” at Munich International Airport in Germany. The singer-songwriter posted multiple videos and images on Saturday morning in which she was seen sobbing and crying very aggressively. It’s not entirely clear what happened, but Rexha also uploaded a message to her Instagram Stories indicating that she’d been threatened by a Lufthansa Airlines supervisor and a security employee at the airport, and banned from a flight.

The issue, according to the singer at least, was that she apparently spoke Albanian to one of the airport security guards because she thought he’d been speaking in Albanian to her. That move, she alleged, quickly led to a tense and emotional confrontation with airport staff members.

Yikes…

In her first of several videos and IG Stories uploads on the matter, Rexha stated through tears:

“The supervisor for the flight on Lufthansa is threatening me.”

She then posted a second video in quick succession. That one was a just a several-second clip of her crying, with her makeup smeared down her face during what was clearly a very emotional time:

Following that, she uploaded a brief but slightly more involved explanation of what she claims happened at the Munich Airport.

According to her, security personnel moved to “mentally abuse” her, with one man using his power over to and nobody else stepping in to say anything. Even worse, when she went to get his name to report the incident, he wouldn’t provide it for her:

Wow…

She later re-posted an IG Stories message from another account demanding that Lufthansa immediately look into the situation and figure out what’s going on:

Bebe, in case you didn’t know, learned Albanian when she was a kid because her father is from North Macedonia — a Balkan country in which people speak both Macedonian and Albanian. Her mother also has Albanian roots.

As for Lufthansa, one of their reps told TMZ that they are in direct contact with Bebe right now and trying to get the full story.

Of course, we’ll see what ends up coming from this. But clearly, she is extremely emotional and extremely upset in those videos. Ugh. Sending love and light to Bebe during what sounds like a REALLY unfortunate and difficult and unacceptable travel day. Not cool!!

