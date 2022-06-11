Paris Hilton Turned Down DJing For President Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding!

Paris Hilton would not miss Britney Spears’ wedding for anything – not even for a once in a lifetime opportunity performing for President Joe Biden!

During an episode of her This Is Paris podcast on Friday, the 41-year-old heiress revealed that she actually turned down a DJ gig for the president’s dinner welcoming world leaders for the ninth Summit of the Americas because it conflicted with Brit’s and Sam Asghari’s nuptials. She explained:

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me.”

Related: Britney Spears Had A ‘Panic Attack’ On Her Wedding Day!

No doubt – especially considering the fact that the pair have known each other for so long! But wonder how Joe must feel? LOLz!

As you know, Paris, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez were some of the celebrity guests who attended the small ceremony at the pop sensation’s home this week. But unfortunately if you were hoping for The Simple Life alum to spill the tea on what went down at the wedding, she is keeping her lips sealed! However, Paris did express how happy she is for her bestie, saying:

“I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell. But all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”

We could not be more thrilled that Britney had such a magical wedding, and the fact that she got to celebrate her big day with Paris! Truly sliving!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]