Pennsylvania Cop Allegedly Told Woman He Didn't 'Intentionally Rape' Her -- WTF?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A cop with the Steelton Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania has been charged with rape — and what he told the victim when she confronted him about the alleged attack will have you fuming.

According to court documents obtained by People, 38-year-old Justin Hain was taken into custody on charges of sexual assault, rape, and indecent assault in connection to an incident that happened on January 10 at a women’s home. And the details are horrifying, Perezcious readers. Penn Live reported that the 25-year-old victim knew Hain personally and had been at her home on the day of the alleged assault.

Per ABC 27, she got out of the shower with a towel on and fed her child when Hain came out of his bedroom with a “weird grin” on his face. When Officer Hain approached her, WGAL noted the charging documents state, she told him she “absolutely” did not want to be touched by him. However, he didn’t listen. Hain then allegedly pulled her towel off, pinned her to the couch, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman repeatedly told him “no,” begged him to stop, and hit him throughout the assault, Penn Live reported. But the attack didn’t end. Hain allegedly pushed her head into the couch where she could not move. When the alleged assault was over, the woman waited for the cop to leave for work before heading to a friend’s home and contacting the police. The affidavit said she later called Hain on the phone, which was recorded by law enforcement, and demanded to know why he raped her despite her asking him to stop multiple times.

Hain admitted to raping her during the phone call, per the documents, replying he “knew you were not into it,” adding:

“It’s probably one of my deplorables, one of my things.”

WHAT??! It sadly gets worse from here. When the woman fired back that she never should be afraid of being raped and assaulted in her own home, Hain allegedly said he was “deeply sorry” before noting:

“I didn’t intentionally rape you.”

What the f**k.

He was arrested soon after the call. Hain was taken into the Dauphin County Prison with bail set at $50,000. However, WGAL reported he was released on bond. Hain is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 17. As for his job on the force? Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent revealed Hain has been suspended — though she would not say whether or not he is suspended with pay. Yeah, you read that right. He was only suspended — even after admitting on a phone call to raping this woman. And he’s probably still getting a paycheck. Just awful. Hear more about the case (below):

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Steelton Borough Police Department, wgaltv/YouTube]