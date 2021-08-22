Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Welcomes Her First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain! 

Huge congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as they welcomed their first child together this weekend!

The Little Mix singer announced the birth of her baby on Sunday, with a series of black-and-white photos showing the newborn’s hands and tiny feet. Perrie wrote alongside the snapshots:

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Alex shared the same photos to his Instagram account, adding:

“Welcome to the world, little one.”

Aww!!! Take a look at the pictures (below):

So cute!!!

As you may recall, Perie and Alex first announced their growing family just days after Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she was also expecting her first little one with Andre Gray. The 28-year-old took to social media to reveal the happy news, sharing a black-and-white snap of her belly:

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

The soccer star joked on his page:

“Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

The couple started dating in 2017, sealing the deal with a picture of a smooch outside the Eiffel Tower on Insta at the time. Perrie and Alex have been going strong ever since, and they have even shared peeks into a bunch of sweet moments from their relationship with fans on social media over the years.

So happy for these two on their new little mixer! Now, we will have to wait and see when Leigh-Anne will announce her kiddo’s arrival since many fans are convinced she has already given birth in secret. Congrats!!!

