OMG! Pete Davidson Is Going To Be A Daddy!

WHOA! This was not on our 2025 Bingo cards!

Pete Davidson is officially adding another type of BDE to his repertoire… Big Daddy Energy! On Wednesday, his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt dropped a MAJOR life update on Instagram: she and Pete are expecting a baby!

Related: Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

In her post, the model dropped a carousel of loved-up pics and vids with the comedian revealing their amazing news. She gave a look inside their ultrasound appointment, a full-blown pic of said ultrasound, a ton of other romantic pics together… And of course a screenshot of Nicolas Vansteenberghe’s famous “mamacita” line from Love Island USA! Elsie hilariously captioned the dump:

“welp now everyone knows we had sex”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

OMG!

The celeb couple have undeniably been moving fast as they just got together about six months ago. They must really be in LOVE love! Earlier this month, The US Sun reported Elsie wanted a baby with Pete. Now come to find out she already had one in the oven! Ha!

Congratulations to mom and dad to be!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Elsie Hewitt/Instagram & Netflix/YouTube]