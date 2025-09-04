Got A Tip?

Pink & Hubby Carey Hart's Daughter Looks SO Grown Up! She's Starting High School!!

Pink & Hubby Carey Hart's Daughter Looks SO Grown Up! She's Starting High School! LOOK!

Pink and Carey Hart‘s little ones aren’t so little anymore!

On Instagram on Thursday, the former motocross racer shared some new pics of their kids, 8-year-old Jameson and 14-year-old Willow. In the snaps from their first day of school, he announced they’d both be taking some big leaps this year:

“1st day of school for the kiddo’s!!!! So crazy that Willz is starting high school today. My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream. You will be on broadway one day. So proud of you. And Jamo, just don’t eat to much glue

LOLz! Too funny.

Pink Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary In Typically Too-Honest Fashion

But we just can’t BELIEVE how grown up they are now! Willow, especially! The new freshman looked like the spitting image of her momma with her blonde locks and cute pink outfit. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

pink daughter willow all grown up
(c) Carey Hart/Instagram

Wow!!

Where has the time gone?? We remember when she was a baby! Wild!

Jameson also sported a fresh ‘fit for back to school, featuring a white shirt and some sleek orange sneakers.

pink son Jameson all grown up
(c) Carey Hart/Instagram

See the full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck)

We hope these two had a great first day! Time truly flies… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Pink/Instagram]

Sep 04, 2025 15:00pm PDT

