Why Pink Is Feuding With A 14-Year-Old YouTuber

Safe to say, Pink is not a fan!

The Stupid Girls singer took to Twitter over the weekend to raise concerns over the sexualization of a 14-year-old YouTube star. You may not have heard of Piper Rockelle, but she boasts over 8 million subscribers on YT and nearly 5 million on Instagram. The content (mainly prank videos and trending challenges) is supposedly managed by her parents.

Worried after seeing a picture of the teen posing in a bikini, the mom of two called out the potentially damaging situation, writing:

“How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say … ‘this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!’”

The pic above is likely what the Just Like Fire vocalist was so appalled by. But you know who wasn’t happy with Pink’s concerns for her safety? Piper!

The vlogger is clapping back to various outlets, telling the 41-year-old to mind her business!

First off, she cleared the air on any potential behind-the-scenes drama involving her mom, telling TMZ:

“The first thing I want everyone to know is that my mom doesn’t make me do anything. Quite the opposite, I’m a kid who had a dream and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out.”

Irritated by a stranger butting in, the content creator even told the outlet she doubted the performer had ever watched any of her videos before complaining about them, adding:

“I don’t think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves. The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch.”

Speaking with Today Parents on Monday, the eighth-grader further supported her decision to post photos in a swimsuit, arguing:

“There’s nothing wrong with being in a bikini. Why do we shame people for that? Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They’re only sexual if you view us that way.”

Obviously there’s a debate raging on about sexualization and intent. The Nirvana baby is calling his famous Nevermind cover “child pornography” in a serious lawsuit.

While it would be nice if young teens could post what they wanted without fear, there are some real weirdos out there. It’s no wonder some adults might worry. Many on social media agree with Pink, calling the pictures “suggestive.” See what they’re talking about (below).

Piper’s momma, Tiffany Rockelle, also had a few words for Pink as well. She insisted that she’s not by any means trying to take advantage of her kiddo, sharing:

“Since Piper was a child, she has had a strong love of performing and she has always had a dream. So long as Piper wants to do this and it’s her passion, I’m here for her to follow that dream and protect her.”

Sounds believable… Though, unfortunately, we know it’s not so easy to “protect” a kid once they’ve reached that level of fame. Just look at all the child stars that have been negatively impacted by the spotlight. Pink might have a point — even if her initial claims don’t pan out to be true. There’s clearly a problem when it comes to allowing young people to live out their dreams while also ensuring their safety and privacy.

On that note, Rockelle would like her fans to know:

“I know there are kids who are being taken advantage of and that’s a real problem, but I’m not one of them.”

It’s also possible to make it through adolescence in the spotlight and be okay! Just look at Pink, for example! She first rose to fame at — we kid you not — 14 years old (the same age as Piper) when she earned a spot on the all-female group Basic Instincts.

Calling out her hypocrisy, the social media star quipped to TMZ:

“Why was it OK for her to follow her dreams but not OK for me to follow mine?”

Touché. But on the other hand, Pink has been in that position. The question is, does she know something from hindsight that Piper doesn’t??

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Who’s right? We suppose if the parents were exploiting their daughter, they could have just told her to deny Pink’s claims and we’d never really know… Let us know how you’re feeling about this debate in the comments (below).

