Khloé Kardashian Getting DRAGGED For Resurfaced 'Fatphobic' 2019 Interview!

Khloé Kardashian is being BLASTED online for old comments she made during a 2019 podcast interview that have recently resurfaced.

The comments were first re-revealed in a short video clip that has been making the rounds on TikTok over the past week, going viral as it shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemingly criticizing out-of-shape and overweight people who won’t make necessary changes to their lifestyles to get into shape.

In the clip, you can see and hear the 37-year-old reality TV personality voice her frustration over people saying they want to lose weight and then, from her perspective, do very little to actually move forward towards that goal.

In one part of the two-year-old clip of her appearance on British media personality Jay Shetty‘s podcast, the Revenge Body host says:

“I can’t stand people that are like eating a bucket of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, [saying] “I’m so fat!’ And like, they won’t work out, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, they won’t whatever, but they’re complaining, complaining, complaining. I’m like, well, you’re always going to be in this victimized state because you’re literally not doing any, you’re not being self-aware. You’re not even looking at your own reflection, saying, “Okay, what can I do to change things about myself?” It’s everybody else’s fault.”

Whoa! Tell us how you really feel, Khloé!

Here’s the full clip that has gone viral and is now making the rounds across different social media networks:

Khloe Kardashian is really saying this with her whole chest as if she doesn’t have personal trainers and plastic surgeons sculpting her body for her. Throwback to when she used to be the like-able sister. ???? pic.twitter.com/JENEQc2HrE — xgiacoppox126-Vinnie (@xgiacoppox126) August 26, 2021

While Khloé certainly makes an important point about personal responsibility and accountability there, that clip certainly has an attitude to it, too. It’s no wonder people are busting back against it now!

One angry TikTok user responded:

“Honey, you are made in China, you are manufactured. You got more plastic in you than the ocean does currently, no ma’am. Humble thyself, and remember where thyself came from. What journey did you go on? Other than to the plastic surgeon. Don’t do that, absolutely do not do that. Get your life together. This video was not it. Try again.”

A thorough takedown!!!

Several Twitter users slammed Khloé’s privilege, citing her ability to hire trainers and chefs and nutritionists and pointing out that type of assistance towards getting fit simply doesn’t happen for most people:

“‘They’re not being self aware’ oh hunny… who’s gonna tell her.” “Lmao s**t if we could only make millions too” “yea, it must be nice to have a trainer and a dietician” “I imagine it’s so easy to workout and be the best version of yourself when you don’t face the actual truth that many Americans face. We don’t have nannies. We don’t have people that clean our house. We work, take care of our homes and repeat. #Delusional” “It’s so disgusting, especially since 100% of the images she posts of herself are retouched.” “What could we accomplish if all the time/effort we put into WORK, just to pay bills and not be homeless could be spent on ourselves? Guess I, as most of us, will never know.”

Some even hit back below the belt, linking this issue to Khloé’s on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson…

“It’s funny cause you can apply this to her relationship to Tristan… she’s complaining about him cheating but doesn’t want to change things…” “This sounds like her relationship with her baby daddy. She should take her own advice.”

OUCH!

But still others came to Khloé’s defense during the dragging, saying:

“She’s right isn’t she tho… maybe ppl wouldn’t take offense to her words if they didn’t already think this of themselves?! Often the words that offend us are the words that internally we already worry are true… our insecurity isn’t everyone else’s issue to tiptoe ” “Um literally everything she is saying is true how is this an issue?” “You did not understand what she said.” “She’s not wrong in what she’s saying. Be fat, that’s great, but don’t moan about it and do nothing. People saying they don’t have nannies, trainers etc – what does that have to do with shoving food in your body that you know is unhealthy? A nanny would stop you, would they?”

That’s the tricky part. There is part of Khloé’s comments that are correct. There are absolutely things people complain about that they have the power to fix.

Personal responsibility and commitment plays a HUGE role in maintaining health and making consistently good health choices, whether it’s losing weight or staying in shape, and regardless of how privileged one may or may not be.

But…

It’s too easy to slam others and talk about people “complaining, complaining, complaining” when you’re rich enough to hire a team to do all the tough stuff and help you live your best life! We don’t all have that ability. Just saying!

What do U make of this controversy, Perezcious readers??? Is Khloé right? Or does she deserve to be dragged?

Sound OFF with your reaction to this controversy down in the comments (below)…

