Former Child Star Soleil Moon Frye Reveals 'First Consensual Sexual Experience' Was With Charlie Sheen -- Her ‘Mr. Big’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former child star Soleil Moon Frye, who gained fame in the 1980s as Punky Brewster, opened up about her teenage sexual experience with Charlie Sheen in her new Hulu documentary, Kid 90.

In the intimate film about her life, the now 44-year-old actress revisited old videos, photographs, audio recordings, and diary entries from her time as a child star. In one of her journal entries, Frye shockingly revealed at 17 years old that a man had forced himself on her and took her virginity.

“He asked if I’d say that he had raped me, but I wouldn’t. I was also to blame for my forwardness.”

In the documentary, she also shared an audio message of her confronting a male friend about the night, swearing she only drank ginger ale and passed out with no memory of what had happened.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, the Saved By The Bell alum further spoke about the moment, saying:

“Even now, I’m still trying to put the pieces together of experiences that I didn’t really completely understand. Only now do I know what [date rape drug] GHB is. I’d just pushed that all down, and I don’t think I ever thought I would really share or confront it. But I wanted to find forgiveness — both for the people involved and for the little girl who felt in some way responsible for any shame or pain.”

Take a look at a sneak peek of the program (below):

Frye does NOT name the man who she thinks assaulted her.

However, she does detail her “first consensual sexual experience,” which was with Sheen. In a diary entry from December 18, 1994, the mom spoke of how the Two and a Half Men lead was like her “Mr. Big” (Carrie Bradshaw’s on-and-off love interest in Sex and the City):

“He was my first who would have known? It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever. I don’t truly know how to explain my feelings, he’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s someone who intrigues me and excites me.”

The actor was 29-years-old while Frye was only 18 at the time. In the conversation with the LA Times, she called the leading man “so kind and loving” and said they’ve maintained a friendship over the years. In another sit-down with USA Today, the director further explained how she could only touch on her “sweet” interactions with Sheen, hinting at the assault allegations against him.

“He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him. In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support.”

In case you didn’t know, Corey Feldman accused the Anger Management star of sexually assaulting the late Corey Haim on the set of the coming-of-age film Lucas back in 1986 — when Soleil would have been about 10 years old. Sheen has denied the accusation multiple times over the years.

Frye mostly avoids the topic in the documentary but does refer to it obliquely, saying:

“I don’t know about anyone else’s experiences. I don’t think people are devils or angels.”

