Pregnant Influencer Reveals Boyfriend Cheated On Her With Over 25 WOMEN!

An influencer is picking up the pieces of her relationship after discovering her boyfriend allegedly cheated on her with over 25 WOMEN… While she’s NINE MONTHS PREGNANT!

Sadia Yansaneh boasts over 248k followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares lifestyle, fitness, and more recently, pregnancy posts. But her content took a heartbreaking turn last week when she revealed her boyfriend and the father of their unborn child, Jordan Ferguson, cheated on her with more than two dozen women.

In a post shared last week featuring a photo of them holding up an ultrasound, Yansaneh shared:

“And sometimes you just get cheated on WHILE PREGNANT. Never in 1 million years would I think that I would be making a post like this but this has been my new reality. I just recently found out that the father of my child has been cheating on me with multiple women UNPROTECTED putting myself and my baby at risk. I have ONE month left of my pregnancy. Two incidents in the last 5 days. 25+ women……”

25+ WOMEN?!?! She continued:

“This is another level of strength and adversity that I have been faced with. I’m making this post for all my women out there who can do every single thing right with their partner and for their baby’s best interest and still get an unfair hand. There were zero signs and I did not know he was living a double life. While it would be so easy to break down right now…my baby needs me more than ever and I’m actually grateful that this information was presented to me so that I can learn from this.”

That’s so incredibly heartbreaking. The influencer concluded:

“Keep me in your prayers. Keep my baby in your prayers and I hope that all women out there love themselves enough to walk away and cut off things that do not honor the vision that they have for themselves. REGARDLESS of how difficult the scenario may be…God will make a way. He always does, he always will. Thank you to the women who have reached out to me letting me know of this sick behavior. I’m truly so grateful for protection and divine timing”

See her full post (below):

Shortly after, Yansaneh returned to the app to share hard proof she received incriminating her boyfriend… And his ridiculous reaction. In a screenshot of a text message, Ferguson actually had the balls to allegedly write:

“Yo I know you hurt but trying to air me out to instagram is so immature”

Ohhhhh, now we’re talking about immature?? How about cheating on your 37-week pregnant girlfriend? MULTIPLE TIMES!

Also in the carousel, Yansaneh included texts and voice memos she’s received from the women Ferguson allegedly cheated with detailing their encounters, his refusal to wear condoms, and their sincere apologies. The expecting mother captioned the post:

“Slide 1: This is what the lack of accountability and an apology looks like. Literally sickening. The audacity to insult someone when you’ve been doing things in the dark is crazy. No honesty, no transparency, no remorse just playing victim and deflecting accountability. Rest of the slides: The things being done in the dark very carelessly and unsafe. Story after story after story. While also being intimate with me.”

See the post in full (below):

So devastating.

In a third Instagram post, Yansaneh reflected further on coming to the crushing realization:

“It’s been 72 hours since everything came to light, and not once have I received an apology or even a simple ‘I’m sorry.’ Just silence, deflection, and a complete lack of remorse.”

That’s some evil s**t. She continued:

“I give birth in 12 days on July 23rd and yesterday the doctors told me I’m being induced. I cried. I’m nervous. But I’m also filled with so much hope and love.”

The expecting mother also took a moment to clarify several frequently asked questions:

“1. No, I will never get back with him. A blind man could see I’m out of his league. 2. Please don’t be confused. The photos of him are still up because I’m not protecting anyone who jeopardized my baby’s health. We bring shame back over here 3. And no, I’m not heartbroken over someone who is clearly struggling with his own demons. I’m more tired than anything and currently living in Charlotte, NC all by myself, where I don’t know anyone. So yes, I feel a little alone. But this is temporary. My focus right now is a safe and healthy delivery. That’s it.”

You can see more (below):

What a whirlwind week. We’re wishing Yansaneh and her baby nothing but health positivity going into the delivery room and for a lifetime ahead. Ferguson on the other hand… We just won’t say anything.

Reactions? Share your support in the comments down below.

