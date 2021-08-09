Prince Andrew SUED Over Alleged Underage Sexual Abuse!

Something tells us Prince Andrew may actually be sweating over this…

For years now, Virginia Roberts Giuffre has maintained that she was one of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She claimed that the alleged underage sex trafficker coerced her into sleeping with powerful men so that he could gain leverage over them.

The most famous man she’s called out is Prince Andrew, who she claims had sex with her multiple times, once when she was just 17 years old. He has consistently denied it, often in devastatingly unbelievable fashion — and last we heard he was ignoring the US government’s requests to be deposed about his relationship with the deceased billionaire.

But maybe this is something he can’t ignore!

Virginia has now officially sued the Duke of York over her allegations. In a statement to People, she announced:

“Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him.”

This is the story she has been telling all along, recently on a BBC special. In an infamous response interview Andrew tried to say it was impossible for her story to be true because she talked about him sweating — and he was, at that time, incapable of sweating due to a war injury, though he could not demonstrate that because in the interim he had gotten better.

Despite literally no one believing Andrew, at least no one we know, he has yet to face any repercussions from the accusations.

(Well, he had to do his own mini-Megxit where he was forced to step back from Royal duties, but what did he really lose? It’s not like they made him get a real job!)

Virginia is trying to get some justice, even if it’s an uphill battle. She continues:

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.”

The civil action may actually force the Duke to finally cough up the texts and emails he’s kept hidden, as well as doing those interviews about the case. That is, if The Firm’s lawyers can’t stop it…

The lawsuit is based in the US, specifically in New York. The now 38-year-old (she actually filed the suit on her birthday) only had until next Saturday to file the suit, under the New York Child Victims Act.

It’s clear she took all the time available to her to decide whether to go through with it. She concludes:

“I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down.”

It would be about time someone involved with Epstein was held the slightest bit accountable.

After his infamous “sweetheart deal” which promised none of his co-conspirators would be prosecuted, none have been. And when it looked like everything might change due to his new prosecution, well, he supposedly committed suicide in his cell, preventing him from ever using any of that leverage he had allegedly gained through decades of sex trafficking to the richest and most powerful men in the world.

We surely hope this lawsuit is different… and that we can actually see some justice served. If not, it won’t be for lack of trying on Virginia’s part.

