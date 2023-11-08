Prince Frederik Of Denmark Accused Of CHEATING On Wife -- Mexican Socialite Denies Photos Mean Anything!

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark is in hot water amid some pretty sketchy cheating rumors!! The latest royal gossip on the street is that the heir to the Danish throne has been unfaithful to his wife, Crown Princess Mary, with whom he shares three kids — and it all stems from an artsy weekend away!

According to various Spanish outlets including Hola!, Frederik went on a private trip to Spain to enjoy art exhibitions, watch flamenco, and dine at some new restaurants. Sounds like a great time! At one point during the trip, the 55-year-old was pictured in Madrid hitting up an art exhibit featuring the works of Pablo Picasso. But he wasn’t with his wife!

Instead, he was seen with 47-year-old Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. In pics reportedly taken last weekend and published by Lecturas, the rumored new couple was spotted walking through El Retiro Park after leaving the exhibit at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. They then went to dinner at El Corral de la Morería. Oh, and all of this (obviously) was without Mary around!

Per Hola!, it is believed the future king was supposed to check out the exhibit with a mutual friend they both share, but at the last minute, that friend could no longer make it and asked Genoveva to take his place. Bet they all regret the swap at this point!!

So, who’s Genoveva anyway??

As mentioned, she’s a Mexican-born socialite living in Spain. You may recognize her from the 2006 Javier Bardem and Natalie Portman film Goya’s Ghosts. She’s also been on several reality shows such as Spain’s The Masked Singer, the latest season of Spanish Celebrity Masterchef, and the all-star version of The Chase.

While she is currently believed to be single, she was once married to Spanish author Cayetano Martínez de Irujo (a son of the late Duchess of Alba). They split in 2008 and share two kids. She was last attached to the agricultural businessman José Manuel Gayán Pacheco last year. Meanwhile, Frederik has been married to Mary for 19 years and shares two teenage kids. While there’s been chatter of trouble in paradise coming from Danish and Australian tabloids over the years, officially, it always seemed like they had a happy marriage… or have they?!

Well, lucky for Fred, Genoveva is already coming to his defense! In a statement shared by Hola!, she clapped back at all the controversy on Tuesday, arguing:

“I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me.”

Threatening legal action, she continued:

“Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.”

Wow!

She’s taking this VERY seriously! So far, the Danish royal family hasn’t commented on the drama, and Mary made sure to keep a very straight face when stepping out in public on Wednesday.

Amid the rumors, she and her hubby were welcoming King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain to Denmark on a state visit. Today, they brought their guests to the Centre for Danish Agriculture and Mary made sure not to hint at any bad blood. Hmm. Take a look:

They also stepped out on Tuesday night Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe and his aunt Princess Benedikte and seemed in good spirits, too.

The couple is sure putting on a good poker face right now. It’s gotta be hard to step out in public amid the rumors! We really wonder what Mary thinks of all of this!?

What about YOU, Perezcious readers?! Do U think something nefarious is going on here?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Genoveva Casanova/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]