Prince Harry & Meghan Markle NOT Invited To King Charles' Birthday?! Their Reps Say...

Prince Harry has yet to receive an invitation to his dad’s birthday party — despite reports he rejected the monarch!

ICYMI, over the weekend the subject of King Charles‘ upcoming birthday celebrations took the media by storm when reports came out that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle wouldn’t be attending. The Sunday Times was the first to drop the bomb, reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “not making the trip from California” to Clarence House for the King’s 75 birthday, making it sound like they had been invited but couldn’t be bothered. However, the 39-year-old is telling an entirely different story.

According to what a spokesperson for the Invictus Games founder told People on Monday, the REAL reason Harry and Meg aren’t making that trip across the pond? They haven’t been invited! The rep said:

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing The Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Ouch.

The ongoing tension between Harry and the rest of his family doesn’t seem to be getting any better — and as long as there’s rumors of the Suits alum potentially releasing her own Spare-style memoir, we doubt things will calm down anytime soon. We can’t say the lack of invitation is really a surprise, considering their history…

