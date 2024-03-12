Princess Catherine Talks Being An 'Amateur Photographer' Who NEVER Stages Or Retouches Photos In Resurfaced Interview!

Yikes! More evidence for the folks worried this whole photo fracas was NOT caused by Princess Catherine at all! After the missing royal supposedly admitted to photoshopping that family photo, an old interview has resurfaced in which she confidently said she’d never do such a thing!

The mother of three is the subject of much concern right now, which was meant to be assuaged by the release of a picture with her children for Mother’s Day. But it was quickly slammed for being tampered with as fans and major photo agencies noticed many apparent photoshop errors. Kate quickly apologized, admitting she’s an “amateur photographer” who was trying her hand at some fun editing.

Back in 2020 though, Kate Middleton appeared on This Morning to promote her Hold Still campaign, an initiative to collect photos from throughout the UK capturing what the COVID-19 pandemic looked like for those in the country. While launching the project, the Princess of Wales shared several photos she had taken of her kids Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, which were shown on screen.

Addressing the candid snapshots, the talk show hosts asked Prince William‘s wife to share any tips she might have for other photographers, to which she laughed:

“Well, I’m very much an amateur photographer! I sort of learn along the way. But during this time I spent lots of time bringing out my camera and taking photographs of the children cause they are always around us and we’re always doing stuff together, which has been great.”

She then went on to share her philosophy when it comes to photography, expressing:

“One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it is not staged setting, it is not setting it out perfectly, it’s not clearing your house away so you’ve got a perfect studio set-up but it’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you and that capture the moment or an expression or a feeling, I suppose. That’s the power of photography — it can capture a moment and tell a story.”

Wow. Kind of… exactly the opposite of that new statement, right? Definitely more fuel for the conspiracy theorists who think she never edited anything — and maybe it’s not even her in the pic! Not that the new statement has stopped the rumor mill anyway — especially now that internet sleuths think her latest IRL sighting was fake, too!

See her full resurfaced interview (below):

Thoughts?! Share your reactions in the comments (below)!

