Prince Harry Is Making This BOLD Move To Reconcile With His Family!

Prince Harry‘s controversial memoir Spare is hitting bookstore shelves once again this fall — in paperback.

On Tuesday, publisher Penguin Random House announced that the Duke of Sussex‘s book will be published in paperback in the US on October 22. And two days later, on October 24, it’ll hit shelves in the UK! But there’s an interesting addition to note here that is TOTALLY changing the dynamic of this version. And if it works… it might be a major step towards reconciliation with Harry’s estranged father King Charles, and his estranged brother Prince William.

See, in addition to announcing those October release dates on Tuesday, the publisher also announced that the contents of the paperback version of Spare will remain completely unchanged from the hardcover version! That’s a big deal!! In most cases, paperback editions include extra chapters and content so as to entice people to buy them long after the hardcover versions of books have come out.

But with Spare, there will be NO changes. So, no new surprises to William, Charles, and the rest of the royal family! We thought for a long time that there would be additional chapters involved in the paperback version. But Penguin Random House has opted not to go that route.

And that’s why this is such a big (non) move. Per People, insiders are already noting that the decision to run the book without any updates is widely being viewed as a small but important step towards reconciliation between Harry and his estranged family. There’s no other shoe to fall, no more drama to reveal, no more surprises to unearth. They’ll know what to expect with the paperback version and (theoretically) be able to handle it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Think this will help Harry to reconcile with his famous fam?? Share your takes in the comments (below)…

