Prince Harry Will Only Consider Reconciliation With Dad King Charles If THIS Happens: SOURCE

Prince Harry isn’t totally against reconciling with his father King Charles III… But there’s ONE major condition holding it up.

During Thursday’s ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, the 39-year-old opened up about what he perceives to be the “central piece” of his “rift” from the rest of the royal family. In response to a question about the “extent” his “determination to fight the tabloids” ruined his royal relationships, he admitted:

“Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

But while that may have been what caused the rift, it’s actually ANOTHER legal battle Harry’s been fighting that’s preventing him from hashing things out with his father… His legal fight to get UK police protection!

As we’ve been following, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded protection across the pond when they stepped away from their royal roles in 2020. And ever since then, Harry has been fighting to get security, even offering to pay for it himself — but it’s been a losing battle in court. So in order to reconcile with his poppa, he apparently wants the monarch to offer up some UK security. A royal source told Page Six on Saturday:

“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”

During Harry’s interview for Tabloids on Trial, he made it clear that he refuses to let Meghan go to the UK without security being available. He chillingly said:

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Yikes…

But it doesn’t sound like things between Harry and Charles are going to be patched up soon, as insiders also told the outlet that the King did NOT invite Harry and Meghan to a family vacation at the Highland’s estate.

Oof.

